Google Photos adds new options to edit photos

Google Photos is getting an upgrade on Android with the arrival of Smart Action Settings.

This adds to the rest of the smart features and suggestions that help users edit their photos with a simple touch.

So are the smart quick settings that come to Google Photos

We are already used to entering Google Photos and finding suggestions and intelligent functions that apply automatic changes to our photos.

A dynamic that is enhanced by the new quick settings with smart actions that are being integrated into the app. These adjustments are automatic, and by way of suggestions, they present us with a series of actions that we can apply to the photographs.

As you can see in the image, they will offer you a series of actions such as Search, Copy text, Listen, Crop, Annotate, Search in photo, etc. This will save you from having to open the “Edit” section to access all these actions that Photos offers.

One detail to keep in mind is that these quick adjustments will not appear on all photos. We will only see them in those images where it detects that these actions could be applied according to the analysis made by the AI. So you won’t find the same action suggestions on photos, nor will you find the same number of recommended settings.

Of course, you can ignore these shortcuts with smart actions or press some of them to go directly to the tool. For example, if you touch “Search in the photo” it will directly open the Lens function to search for visual matches on the web, translate, copy text and the rest of the options offered by this Google tool.

Or if you choose “Annotation”, it will open the mini editor with pen, highlighter and text options for you to edit the image. This new update seems to be rolling out to everyone in the Google Photos app.