Google Photo for iOS has stopped working according to users.

if you use Google Photo for iOSyou will probably have to wait for the update to iOS 16.3.1. In the last few hours, several users have reported that the update breaks compatibility with the application for iphone and it stops working. The update of iOS 16.3.1 released a few hours ago seems to be causing problems with Google Photosso the owners of iphone and iPad that they use google photos They should probably avoid this update. The update iOS 16.3.1 it was intended to fix bugs in the version 16.3which launched in January. Those bugs include issues with iCloud and siri. The anomaly detection function has also been improved in the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. Complaints from users of Google Photo for iOS.

Many users have complained that the new update completely breaks the app’s feature management app. google photos in it iphonemaking it inaccessible.

The complaints began hours after the update was made available to customers of Manzana through System Settings.

So it seems that the problem affects all users and is not limited to a certain region, but some claim that they have not noticed any problems.

At the same time, The Verge has published that the company “ANDs aware of this inconvenience for many of its users and is working to fix it. The company is rolling out a fix in version 6.23.1 of the Google Photos app.” has declared michael marconicompany spokesman, to US media.

It seems that the application google photos it freezes immediately and cannot be opened after software update.

After updating to iOS 16.3.1, the Google Photos app stops working 😑@Google Mexico pic.twitter.com/Gdqvb1rXCj — Daniel Mendez (@donese) February 13, 2023

More problems with the iOS update.

Unfortunately, the update also includes a fix for a security vulnerability that is known to be actively exploited in the wild.

Therefore, users of google photos will have to choose between the application GoogleF and increased device security until the issue is resolved.

Users who download the new application will be able to complete the registration process without any problems.

Once access is granted to the user’s entire library, the app crashes, and it is speculated that this may be due to the way Google accesses these images.

Whose fault is it?

For the moment, nor Google neither Manzana have been pronounced and there is nothing to solve the problem of google photos on the phones of Manzana.

for now, Google He has not commented on it. Again, it’s only been a few hours since the release of iOS 16.3.1. Although apparently this bug is related to an update of iOS.

However, it is not clear if the problem is on the side of iOS or possible incompatibilities in the current version of google photos.

Since the bug appeared after implementing the new software version, we are afraid that Manzana may be responsible for this error, although a simple update of Google fix the app crash.

Possible solutions for the Google Photo for iOS error.

It is unknown when the issue will be fixed, and if an app update will be required. google photos to fix it, or if it can be done server side.

if you have a iphone and you use google photoswe strongly recommend that you do not update to the latest version of the screen capture software yet. Manzanabut download and install it.

You can update and nothing will happen to you, but the failure of the app google photos It affects more and more users.

To prevent the automatic update to iOS 16.3.1, go to the Settings app, then select “General“, “Software update” and “updates automatic” to deactivate “Install iOS updates”.

if you use google photos and you have already updated to iOS 16.3.1keep an eye on the app store in case an update appears.

However, it is expected that Google Please post a fix soon so users don’t have to wait too long to restore the app.

Other popular apps Googleas gmail either Google Drivewhich are linked to Photos and share content storage space between individual user accounts, have not been affected by the ruling so far. google maps it still works too.