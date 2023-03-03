google phone, more convenient button placement for larger displays

- Advertisement -

Last year around this time Google announced the arrival of a new look for thePhone app consistent with the Material You introduced with Android 12. Now we have gone further, repositioning the buttons which have always characterized the call app in the lower portion of the screen, which it undoubtedly is more comfortable on smartphones with larger screens.

So far in fact, anyone who has an Android with knows it, the four buttons for mute, keypad, speaker and add someone to call are shown in the center of the screen, between the name of the caller and the hang up key. The “new” Google Phone move the buttons to the bottom, corresponding to the red key to hang up the call. A welcome change, considering that the trend of recent years has clearly been to increase the diagonal of the display of smartphones of any price range, thus making it more uncomfortable to reach the center of the screen with one hand.

Moreover, the buttons now continue to be four, but of the previous ones there are three left: The fourth is otherthat once you tap “free” the button add someone to the call and two unedited, break And video call.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, colleagues from 9to5google.commore and more users are getting the small pill in the upper left next to the time indication, showing how long the call has been going on for in progress. The rollout of the new features is in progress.