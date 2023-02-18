Google pays Apple for each search by users with Chrome on their devices

- Advertisement -

The relationship between Apple and Google is under scrutiny by the US Department of Justice and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which are reportedly investigating the search revenue sharing deal.

According to The RegisterGoogle has been paying Apple a share of search revenue generated by Chrome users on their devices in exchange for being the default search provider in Safari and other benefits.

We already knew that Google pays Apple around 15 billion dollars a year to ensure that your search engine is the default option on Apple devices. However, the latest news that Google is paying Apple for searches in Chrome for iOS as part of a search revenue sharing deal is a new one.

Apparently, the revenue sharing agreement is only known in detail by a small number of people. The amount Google is paying Apple and the terms of the deal have been redacted in the CMA reports.

Apple does not provide any obvious value to users who want to use Google Search in Chrome for iOS. As a result, the CMA fears that the payments are designed to discourage Apple from competing with Google with its own search engine, which would have major ramifications for Google’s business model.

The agreement was first made public in an antitrust lawsuit filed on December 27, 2021 in San Francisco. In a March 2022 PDF related to the lawsuit, the complaint alleges that Apple has been paid for the benefits it would have earned had it competed with Google, minus the challenges and costs of actually doing so:

20. Because more than half of Google’s search business was conducted through Apple devices, Apple was a huge potential threat to Google, and that threat was designated by Google as “Code Red.” 21. Google paid billions of dollars to Apple and agreed to share its profits with Apple to remove the threat and fear of Apple as a competitor. 22. Google considered the appearance of Apple as a potential competitor to be “Code Red.” 23. If Apple became a competitor in the search business, Google would have lost half of its business.

Apple and Google want the case dismissed for lack of evidence of an agreement between the two companies, but the CMA investigation now seems to suggest that such an agreement does exist.

This could explain why Apple has been reluctant to launch its own browser or boost Safari into a rival to Chrome on macOS.



