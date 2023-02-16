google pay, the material you arrives

- Advertisement -

Material You is also coming to Google Pay: colleagues of 9to5google they just signaled the start of the update distribution. The new design language of the Mountain View giant, which has been with us for some time now (we saw it for the first time a couple of years ago, with the first builds of Android 12), is quite easy to recognize compared to the previous one iteration – especially for buttons with more generous margins and “pill” shapes.

Among the main novelties of the graphic restyling, the bottom navigation bar, now closer to standard guidelines. It is worth noting that one of the peculiarities of the Material You, namely the support for dynamic theme (colors of various interface elements, such as background, accents, buttons and icons, which vary according to the background image currently set in the device) , has not been implemented.

It’s a curious choice no doubt, but then Google Pay itself is a bit of an anomaly – a polite way of saying that Google has combined one of the messes for which it has become famous over the years. To recap: there is an old Google Pay, which turned into Wallet last summer and is available all over the world, while there new Google Pay, the app covered in this article, has remained confined to the markets where it originally debuted, namely the US, India and Singapore. In these three regions there are both Gpay and Wallet, while in the rest of the world (with some exceptions), including Italy, only Wallet is available.