Google Pay receives section with recommendations for the best deals for the user

the application of Google Pay is receiving a novelty regarding offers for its users. This is a section called “Best deals for you” which obviously offers the best purchasing possibilities available to anyone using the app. This feature is being introduced through the company’s partnership with select resellers. In this way, it will be possible to find a series of coupons and promotions that appear in this section. So, depending on the offer, it can be an interesting way to save.

According to information from the portal Tuttoandroid, promotions and offers appear in a personalized way for each person who owns the application. In this sense, the indicated offers take into account the history, use of the application and also the location of the person. - Advertisement - With this, it is possible that restaurant offers appear, as well as coupons to spend in stores. Likewise, Google will provide an “I’m feeling lucky” button that will take the user straight to a recommended offer in this regard.





Once the offer is chosen, just tap on it and the user will be redirected immediately, with the discount already applied. This new feature is not being distributed as an update and may appear automatically. However, the user must have activated the purchase history in the Google payments app. More about Google Pay: last month, the app received an update with a Material You-style design. In addition, the C6 Bank global account has been integrated into the service to make payments in other currencies possible.

