Google Pay, more complete and clear terms of service from May: the preview

Google is informing Italian users via email about the updates to the Google Pay terms of service which will come into effect from 17 May next one. The aim is to “clarify and help you understand more easily what you can expect from us when using the payment service” write from Mountain View.

The communication arrives by return of post from the arrival of the new logo of the application, now consisting of a stylized wallet that seems to anticipate what has been rumored for some time, namely the transformation of the service into a real wallet, a digital wallet. here is the summary of the planned changes.

CHANGES TO GOOGLE PAY IN 5 POINTS

General updates to improve readability

While our Additional Terms remain a legal document, we have done our best to make them easier to understand. We have reorganized or rewritten some topics so that they are easier to find and understand.

We have entered the name and physical address of the legal entity providing our payment service.

We have added more information on how you can cancel your payment service.

We have clarified the relationship between the Google Pay / Google Payments Additional Terms of Service, the Google Payments Privacy Policy and the Google Terms of Service.

We have clarified that the storage of non-payment related items, such as loyalty cards, rewards program cards, public transit passes and boarding passes, is governed by the Google Terms of Service and not the Terms. additional services of Google Pay / Google Payments.

OPERATION CLARITY

In fact, therefore, Google has taken steps to integrate the document, which has legal value, with new information, and above all it has made it easier consultation for users, especially for those who do not often have to deal with documents of this type. To the full version, put online in preview from Google, you can access through the link in SOURCEwhile at this address the Google Pay terms of service currently in force.