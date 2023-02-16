5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsGoogle Pay is modified with Material You design in update

Google Pay is modified with Material You design in update

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google Pay is modified with Material You design in update
1676559163 google pay is modified with material you design in update.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Redesigned in several countries such as Google Wallet, the Google Pay app is still present in the US, India and Singapore, and is now receiving a redesign based on the Material You aesthetic in version 171.1.4 of the program, already widely distributed on the Play Store .

The app is now changing its bottom bar to Material You’s default one, which is taller and uses pill-shaped indicators. Dynamic color effects are not yet reflected in the app, with only a blue accent color being employed.

Redesign of Google Pay with the Material You design (Images: 9to5Google/Reproduction)

There are still a few other button tweaks and sizing — the search field has gotten slightly bigger at the top — but the app remains the same.

- Advertisement -

More than the changes themselves, it is curious that Google still pays attention to this app, since Google Wallet has become its flagship in terms of payments in most parts of the world. The small update looks like a sample of how the company still remembers that it has alternative apps working in different markets.

In parallel, some users are seeing GPay’s redesigned Material You with version 167.1.5, although there is a server-side component that is yet to be widely implemented.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow:1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#pr echo, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

‘We could be faster’ with support for Ukraine, MEPs say, as war approaches one-year mark

Western allies including the European Union have this month reaffirmed their unwavering support for...
Tech News

Samsung to borrow display sector capital to help chips area

With the geopolitical scenario still boiling because of the war in Ukraine and with...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.