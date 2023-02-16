Google Pay is modified with Material You design in update

The app is now changing its bottom bar to Material You’s default one, which is taller and uses pill-shaped indicators. Dynamic color effects are not yet reflected in the app, with only a blue accent color being employed.

Redesigned in several countries such as Google Wallet, the Google Pay app is still present in the US, India and Singapore, and is now receiving a redesign based on the Material You aesthetic in version 171.1.4 of the program, already widely distributed on the Play Store .

There are still a few other button tweaks and sizing — the search field has gotten slightly bigger at the top — but the app remains the same.

More than the changes themselves, it is curious that Google still pays attention to this app, since Google Wallet has become its flagship in terms of payments in most parts of the world. The small update looks like a sample of how the company still remembers that it has alternative apps working in different markets.

In parallel, some users are seeing GPay’s redesigned Material You with version 167.1.5, although there is a server-side component that is yet to be widely implemented.