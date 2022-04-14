Google Pay has a new “real wallet” logo, but its future is unclear

At the beginning of 2022, Google once again reiterated its intentions to make Google Pay a real universal wallet that integrates with all the financial needs of the user. Statements that came shortly after the closure of Plex, one of the services that – starting from the end of 2020 – should have revolutionized the Pay platform by introducing the possibility of registering current and savings accounts on the Google service, but a few months were enough to bring out the criticalities of the operation and lead it to inevitable abandonment.

IS GOOGLE PAY READY TO BECOME A REAL WALLET?

Today we return to talk about Google Pay following the recent discovery of a new logo that could indicate the real step forward that has been waiting for a long time, namely the transformation of the application into the aforementioned digital wallet. As you can see below, the new logo is much more similar to that of Apple’s Wallet and clearly recalls his new role, something that was certainly not very clear with the previous logo (you can find it below and it should represent two stylized wallets that intertwine each other).

The Google Pay platform therefore continues to search for its own identity – net of the bombastic statements of Mountain View -, showing a certain difficulty in also offering a consistent and uniform user experience in all the markets in which it is present. Just think of the subdivision between GPay And Google Pay two names that might seem like a contraction of the other, but actually indicate two different applications that, depending on the market, offer different services and functionalities.

Google Pay is also available in Italy and simply collects payment cards and supported cards, while GPay – available only in India, USA and Singapore – is an app in Flutter that also integrates features for peer payments. to-peer, parking and fuel payment systems and much more.

In light of this, it is also unclear whether the new spotted logo will be used for GPay or Google Pay, as well as it is not clear what the future of these two near-twin platforms will be: will Google sooner or later decide to merge them into a single app or will it continue to offer them separately? And will the wallet also be an app in its own right or will it be integrated into Pay? All questions that cannot be answered now, but that Google will have to address very soon.