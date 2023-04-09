5G News
Google Pay gives away dollars to users. But it's a bug

A Google Pay bug caused the Mountain View company to send to different users cash rewards directly into their digital wallet. There are those who have even found themselves $1,072, there are still those who have received the award several times, repeatedly. Reason for the award? having”ate his own dog food“, dog food in English, an action that means trying one’s products/apps/software internally so as to identify problems and errors to be corrected before they are released on the market.

Too bad, however, that the recipients of the award were not Google employees or partners, but very ordinary users. A bug, in fact, which however cost the Californian company dearly which, yes, proceeded to recover the money givenbut also has waived the refund if the user had already spent the amount received.

Among the “victims” of the bug there is also the well-known Android developer and freelance journalist Mishaal Rahman, who shared his personal experience on social channels:

Uhh, Google Pay seems to be randomly sending users free money. I just opened Google Pay and saw that I have $46 in “rewards” that I received “for testing the Google Pay Remittance experience“. What?

Uhhh, Google Pay seems to just be randomly giving users free money right now.

Google warns of a new Italian spyware that accesses iOS and Android
I just opened Google Pay and saw that I have $46 in “rewards” that I got “for dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience.”

What. pic.twitter.com/Epe08Tpsk2

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 5, 2023

The testimonials about Reddit they are really numerous. Whoever received the sum of money (or, as mentioned, the sums) a second message was then delivered in which Google admitted the bug, warning that the credit would be reset. The decision to give up the recovery of the amounts already spent is the result of the desire not to take any legal action (as instead happened in the case of Crypto.com and the 7 million euros spent to buy a house) and not to put one’s image under a bad light.

Opening image credits: Pixabay

