Google Pay allows you to officially save the COVID Certificate… if you live in Murcia

By: Brian Adam

Date:

With the COVID-19 vaccination campaign came the COVID Certificate, a way to prove that you have been vaccinated, that you have had the disease and the results of the latest tests. The COVID certificate is basically a QR code in PDF formatalthough over time we have seen a thousand and one ways to carry it with your mobile.

It is possible to save it as a PDF, as a direct access, with official apps from other countries, put it in Samsung Pay and many more options. Carrying the Spanish COVID Certificate in Google Pay is possible at the moment only using tricks and conversions except in a single exception: if you are from Murcia.

Murcia, seventh world power

Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, United States, United Kingdom and Murcia. Those are the only seven regions where the COVID Certificate can be saved directly in Google Pay without the need for various tricks or tricks, as clearly indicated on the Google support page.

At the end of last year, the Spanish Ministry of Health added the option to download the COVID Certificate in Apple PKPass format, to easily import it into Wallet or Passbook, but without an official solution for its Android equivalent. Luckily, a Spanish region has not forgotten Android: Murcia. Is the only community that allows you to generate a Covid Certificate for Google Pay.

If you depend on the Health of Murcia, you can obtain your COVID Certificate proving that you have been vaccinated, that you have recovered or the diagnostic tests and save it directly in Google Pay, from the Murcia Health Portal. To obtain it in Google Pay, a mandatory requirement is that you open the web from your mobile (and, by the way, it is not optimized for viewing on mobile).

Only seven regions allow saving the COVID Certificate directly to Google Pay: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, United States, United Kingdom and Murcia

The process is not very different from obtaining the COVID Certificate from the Ministry of Health or other local powers: you need to enter health card number, date of birth, phone and the type of certificate, to then receive a verification code. Google Pay only supports proof of vaccination and evidence.

Access

The steps to save the COVID Certificate in Google Pay

Of course, being up to date, competing side by side with six world powers has certain prerequisites. It is necessary to have Google Pay, Android 5 and a mobile that passes the Play Protect certification, in addition to being signed in to Google in the browser. If everything is in order, you can save your certificate on your mobile by pressing Download WalletAndroid and then choose Open in Google Pay. Then it is not a bad idea to add a shortcut to have it at hand from the home screen.

The COVID Certificate is saved locally on mobile, so if you want to take it on more mobiles, you will have to repeat the process on them. Already on mobile, you can easily show it at any time also from the lock screen. For now it is necessary to unlock the mobile to show it, but this limitation is about to change.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

