Google, over 1 billion Android devices were activated in 2021

During 2021 Over 1 billion new Android-based devices have been activated. An impressive number taking into account that there are nearly 8 billion people on our planet. In practice, over the last 365 days, one eighth of the world’s population has activated a smartphone based on Google’s operating system, of any make or model.

Just a few years ago, during the 2017 Google I / O to be precise, the Mountain View company announced that it had reached 2 billion active devices based on Android. In 2019, the 2.5 billion mark was reached and last year the 3 billion mark was announced. These figures, already impressive in themselves, could be even greater if we consider the fact that devices that access the Play Store are usually taken as a reference.

Numbers that, however, make us understand what the scale and global reach of Android has become for years which, thanks to its flexibility, we now find on any type of device, of any price range. Not only smartphones, but also smartwatch tablets, infotainment systems and other connected devices.

Numbers that also prove that Android adoption rate is on the rise. A growth that seems far from slowing despite a market that is becoming more and more saturated but which, evidently, still has a margin. Google’s next challenge is certainly to increase its shares also in other sectors, primarily tablets and wearables.

Thanks to the debut of the Wear OS 3 platform, also accompanied by the partnership with Samsung that used it on its Galaxy Watch 4, Google claimed to have tripled the amount of active smartwatches compared to the previous year. This also speaks volumes about the past and the importance of a partnership with the Korean company. The Pixel Watch will also arrive in the fall.

As for tablets, Google says large-screen devices are becoming increasingly popular, also due to the two-year pandemic. To date, there are approximately 270 million active tablets based on Android. Again, Google has thought that the time is coming for a Pixel Tablet whose debut is scheduled for next year.