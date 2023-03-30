Google opens the doors to test the integration of generative AI in Gmail and Docs

Being already aware of everything that generative AI models are already capable of doing, especially at the level of writing text content, now Google is beginning to open the doors so that a small group of interested parties in the United States can test the new capabilities that generative AI will bring to both Gmail and Google Docs, fulfilling the “new era” that the company announced a couple of weeks ago.

The program that is now open is aimed at both private and business and educational users, as long as they are at least 18 years old and are in the United States. If they meet the requirements, they will be able to register to be part of the testing program and test the new capabilities in Gmail and Docs, being able to leave the program at any time, although while they are inside it, they will be able to help Google improve the experience with their feedback before new capabilities become official features.



Capacities that in these months have already become familiar

The integration of generative AI in Gmail can do what we can already imagine.

In this sense, you can start from scratch and request the writing of a complete message for different causes, be it a birthday invitation, for a formal presentation, among other possibilities.

If you already have a text prepared in a traditional way, you can start from it so that the AI ​​makes it longer or shorter, and even applies a more formal or fun tone, depending on the different scenarios to be found. where you are going to go, among other possibilities.

Logically, users will receive a draft that they can edit, always having the last word when it comes to sending messages in the form and tone they wish to send to their recipients.

And in Docs, well, a bit of the same thing happens, to the point of being able to even write song lyrics, and more, always receiving an editable draft to which they can make the modifications they deem appropriate.

It is the beginning of what may be to come

Gmail and Docs are the applications chosen by Google to begin the expansion of the “wave” of generative AI capabilities within Workspace applications, improving the workflow of users in their day to day, having generative AI as an ally at all times and not as a substitute.

The capabilities are more or less known since Microsoft is doing something similar within its productivity applications in what seems to be a race where neither company, Google or Microsoft, wants to be left behind in the expansion of the possibilities that it offers. generative AI, always with due caution as these systems are already proving to be far from perfect.

Image Credit: Google