Google opens developer training on Play Store policies

wants to give a second chance to s who have their app suspended on Google Play.

To do this, they will have to go through a short training course that will open the doors to a “clean slate” and allow them to publish their apps on the Google Play Store again.

Developers will have to take a course to eliminate their faults in the Play Store

We have already seen that Google Play’s for developers change over time and undergo updates to cover new situations. Developers who don’t integrate those changes into their apps risk account penalties or having their apps removed from the Google store.

Although these are not serious violations, they can add up over time until the developer account can be affected to publish new apps. To reverse this situation, Google wants to give developers a second chance.

An initiative that will be based on a pilot training program for those developers who are in this situation, as mentioned in 9to5Google. This is a Google Play Academy course, about 30-60 minutes, that covers Google’s store policies. And of course, it will depend on an evaluation to demonstrate that the user has assimilated the contents.

If the developer successfully completes this app, the violations will be removed from your account, allowing you to use your account as normal. However, this does not mean that Google will allow offending apps to return to the store or that the developer will be allowed to continue violating Play Store policies.

The developer will still need to make all pending changes to bring their app into compliance with store policies, but they will not be charged against their account if they fix the issue within the allotted period. One detail to keep in mind is that only some developers will be able to participate in this pilot test, as detailed by the Google Help Center: