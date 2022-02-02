Search here...
Google One VPN starts rolling out to iOS (and iPadOS) devices

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Google One is the name that those from Mountain View invented to bring together the entire ecosystem of paid subscriptions around their cloud. That is, for example, if we want more storage to upload images and videos to Google Photos, we need a payment plan and, with it, come a series of extra benefits that are in the form of small services included in the platform. One of them is to enjoy a Google VPN at no extra cost, which allows us to browse in complete anonymity to get away from the clutches of any user who wants to monitor us, mine our data or find out who we are or what we do. Thanks to this private network, all the information that enters and leaves our mobile is encrypted for our peace of mind. Until now, only on Android It is important to say that this VPN is only active for users who have contracted the rates of 2TB of storage onwards, so those with 100 or 200GB are outside that coverage. Even so, if you have an iPhone, until recently it was impossible to access that VPN since it was only available to Android users. Google has announced the arrival of its VPN to the iPhone and iPad, although today those from Mountain View have left Spain out. At the moment, this service will be available to Google One subscribers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, although we already anticipate that the North Americans promise that they will expand “to more countries over time”. Let’s hope they don’t take too long in our case. If you are very interested in having this VPN as soon as possible, until it lands within Google One you will have to opt for a third party, which will mean an extra cost every month, but it can be an effective solution to ward off security ghosts. Of course, at the time it is available, you will have to access the official iOS application and, once there, configure it through the “Benefits” tab, which is the place where Mountain View users usually add all these extra services that it sells with flat rates for cloud storage. Remember, yes, that in addition to this VPN, Google One gives away filters for Google Photos, which are exclusive to those who pay every month and which began to be out of the reach of free users in June of last year. >

Brian Adam
