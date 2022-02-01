Search here...
Google One VPN finally comes to iOS

By: Brian Adam

Although when talking about Google One, the first thing we always think of is Google’s cloud storage service, actually the service other functions are also included, ranging from credits to spend on Google Play to advanced editing features for the photos you store in the cloud. And without a doubt, a star function is the VPN that is included in the premium versions from service.

In case you’re not familiar with the organization of Google One plans, you should know that 200 gigabytes and below are considered standard, and the jump to the premium is given from the one that includes two terabytes. Thus, if you are a user of one of these plans and you did not know it, you should know that you have access to this service, although its scope is currently limited, since for now it is only available for Android through the Google One app for your operating system.

However, Google has been stating for some time that its plans are to bring the service to other operating systems, more specifically Windows, macOS and iOS. And as we can read in the Google blog, it seems that iOS users will be the first outside the Android ecosystem to start using the VPN service included in Google One.

There are two peculiarities, one positive and the other negative, that we can highlight about the Google One VPN. The first is that, as is the case with the storage contracted in the plan, the use of the VPN can also be shared with the family group defined in Google. In addition, according to the company «your network traffic is never logged and your IP is not associated with your activity«. The negative part, on the other hand, is that unlike other VPN services, the one included in Google One cannot be used to access content blocked at your location.

Be that as it may, adding the VPN service to Google One was a pretty smart move on the company’s part. Every day we can find more online storage services, so to compete it is essential to offer extras on it, which make the offer more interesting for its potential users. Now, of course, andIt is important that Google steps on the accelerator when it comes to bringing its VPN service to other operating systems, to make the offer more interesting for users.

