Google One, the VPN is now also available on iPhone and iPad

By: Abraham

Google has announced that it has extended its “Google One VPN” to iOS users, the service that allows you to have greater security and protection of your data when we access public networks, always maintaining a fast internet connection for all services and the apps. In addition, Google’s VPN is now available it also arrives in 10 other European countries.

Announced and launched by Google in the USA in October 2020 and available in Italy since August last year, this service only offers greater security while browsing assigning an IP address based on your country so that websites can still show content that is correct for their geographic area, but not to know the exact location. It is therefore not possible to change the IP address by setting a foreign country, which is usually useful for accessing content for which geographic restrictions insist.

Government of India threatens Twitter employees


The VPN is included in the 2 TB Google One subscription plans and subsequent ones which, remember, start at 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros a year. The plan and VPN can be shared with up to five family members at no additional cost. In order to activate the VPN, you need to download and install the Google One app, available for Android and iOS.

In the version for Android, we read in the post published on the official blog, Google has also implemented new features that will facilitate its use: Safe Disconnect allows you to use the internet only when the VPN is activated; Bypass app allows specific apps to use a standard connection instead of the VPN; Snooze: temporarily disable the VPN.

Google emphasizes the maximum privacy and security of its VPN thanks to systems that use advanced technologies to ensure that no one uses the VPN to associate users’ activities with their identity. In addition, the client libraries are open source and the end-to-end systems have been independently audited. Google’s VPN has obtained the complete certification of the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt) and has passed all eight ioXt safety principles.

  • Google One | Android | Google Play Store, Free
  • Google One | iOS | Apple App Store, Free
Abraham

