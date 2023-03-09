Google One, the VPN also comes in the cheapest plans

All Google One subscriptions, including the “basic” one for €2 a month, will include the VPN: the Mountain View giant announced it in the past few hours. The provision will affect all countries where the VPN is available, including Italy. For now, the sign up page doesn’t reflect this change, but Google says it’s a matter of weeks at the most.

Until now, the VPN has only been reserved for the Premium subscription, the most prestigious, which offers 2 TB of cloud storage on Google Drive and which in Italy costs €10 a month (or €100 a year); alternatively, it is offered free for 5 years to all Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro buyers. The VPN requires a dedicated app which is available on Android, Windows, iOS and macOS, but it is not possible to integrate it into networking equipment such as routers and modems to protect the entire local network. It supports a up to six devices connected simultaneously.

- Advertisement -

As we know, one of the main advantages of the most popular VPNs is the so-called “zero log policy”, i.e. the absence of data recording and browsing history, unlike what operators do; however, Google does log some data – but these are “fully anonymized metrics, such as overall network throughput, uptime, or latency.” Google says it may collect “Service usage over the past 28 days”, “Number of recent user attempts to set up a VPN session” and “Server error logs with no request or response data” . However, Google submits to independent verifications and its software is open-source, and explicitly guarantees that the data collected by its VPN is not used for tracking or for advertising purposes.