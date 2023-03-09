5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsGoogle One launches new VPN and dark web data monitoring features for...

Google One launches new VPN and dark web data monitoring features for more plans

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Google One launches new VPN and dark web data monitoring features for more plans
1678315510 google one launches new vpn and dark web data monitoring.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Google One released the VPN function for all subscribers in the United States (Virtual Private Network) allowing the user to change his IP address through the resource included in the subscription. Previously, this function was only available in the most expensive plans, but the company released this week in the most affordable mode.

In addition to this novelty, the company also brought a monitoring tool capable of tracking data leaks on the dark web, considerably increasing protection against leaks. As explained by big tech on its blog, the verification can verify personal information such as name, email, phone, etc. on the dark web.

Although it has made the dark web monitoring feature official, Google has not committed to saying when this extra layer of protection will arrive for everyone, but it is expected to happen in the coming weeks. Apparently, the availability of both functions is currently restricted to the United States.

- Advertisement -

About the VPN, Google states that “it will never use the VPN connection to track, record or sell data of your browsing activity”, reinforcing the privacy of the history. As verified by TechSmart, none of Google One’s current plans offer the user a VPN and data checking on the dark web.

Bill Gates weighs in on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

VPN and dark web on Google One. | Image: Playback.

The plans available in Europe cost R$6.99/month (100 GB), R$9.99/month (200 GB) and R$34.99/month (2 TB), and can be purchased with a discount on the annual option .

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Minister of Labor in the Lula government defends regulation for apps like Uber

The Minister of Labor Luiz Marinho defended the regulation of applications used by many...
Microsoft

Positivo announces new Motion C with textured finish, ring light in kit and low price

Positivo launched this Wednesday (8) its new 14.1-inch Motion C notebook equipped with an...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.