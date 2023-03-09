Google One launches new VPN and dark web data monitoring features for more plans

Google One released the VPN function for all subscribers in the United States (Virtual Private Network) allowing the user to change his IP address through the resource included in the subscription. Previously, this function was only available in the most expensive plans, but the company released this week in the most affordable mode.

In addition to this novelty, the company also brought a monitoring tool capable of tracking data leaks on the dark web, considerably increasing protection against leaks. As explained by big tech on its blog, the verification can verify personal information such as name, email, phone, etc. on the dark web.