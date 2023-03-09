Google One launches new VPN and dark web data monitoring features for more plans

Google One released the VPN function for all subscribers in the United States (Virtual Private Network) allowing the user to change his IP address through the resource included in the subscription. Previously, this function was only available in the most expensive plans, but the company released this week in the most affordable mode.
In addition to this novelty, the company also brought a monitoring tool capable of tracking data leaks on the dark web, considerably increasing protection against leaks. As explained by big tech on its blog, the verification can verify personal information such as name, email, phone, etc. on the dark web.
Although it has made the dark web monitoring feature official, Google has not committed to saying when this extra layer of protection will arrive for everyone, but it is expected to happen in the coming weeks. Apparently, the availability of both functions is currently restricted to the United States.
About the VPN, Google states that “it will never use the VPN connection to track, record or sell data of your browsing activity”, reinforcing the privacy of the history. As verified by TechSmart, none of Google One’s current plans offer the user a VPN and data checking on the dark web.
The plans available in Europe cost R$6.99/month (100 GB), R$9.99/month (200 GB) and R$34.99/month (2 TB), and can be purchased with a discount on the annual option .