Google One expands its VPN to all plans and presents a Dark Web monitoring report

Since we already do a lot of things over the Internet today, Google has just taken a new step to keep information protected at all times. In this sense, the technology giant is announcing that it has begun to expand its VPN service to all Google One plans, including the basic plan, at a cost of 1.99 euros per month.

The expansion to all Google One plans begins today and will continue over the next few weeks. The interesting thing is that the arrival of the basic plan could encourage more people to become Google One subscribers and benefit from all its features.



VPN service now for all Google One plans

- Advertisement -

The VPN service, until now exclusively integrated into the Google One 2TB capacity plan, is available in 22 markets: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy , Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In addition, users will be able to use the Google VPN on Android, iOS, Windows and Mac, and can be shared with up to five other people through the Google One plan itself.

Google says that:

Google One VPN adds more protection to your internet activity no matter what apps or browsers you use, protecting you from hackers or network operators by masking your IP address. Without a VPN, the sites and apps you visit could use your IP address to track your activity or determine your location.

To find out if some personal data is on the dark web

And since, thankfully, people care more about online privacy, Google is also announcing the arrival of the dark web monitoring reporting feature to Google One, but for now for subscribers on the United States.

- Advertisement -

With this feature, once activated, Google One will be vigilant at all times and will report if some of the personal data, such as name, email address, social security number, among others, become available.

There is no doubt that in recent times cyber attacks have been increasing notably, especially against large companies and public administrations, so it is worth knowing if some of the data is traveling through the dark web to take action on the affair.

As an example, Google says that:

If matching information is found on the dark web, we will notify you and provide guidance on how you can protect that information. For example, if your Social Security number was found on the dark web, we suggest that you report it to the government as stolen or take steps to protect your credit.

- Advertisement -

Users can remove any tracking information from their profile or simply disable this feature. Google leaves the doors open to expand this feature to international markets in the future.

And also:

all Google One plans come with expanded cloud storage, editing features like Magic Eraser in Google Photos, access to expert support, and other benefits at Google. Chivalry 2 Review: Multiplayer Carnage in the Middle Ages

More information: Google