Google officially shows us the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: they will arrive in the fall with Android 13 and the new Google Tensor 2

It was logical if we observed the evolution of the previous generations, but until the brand confirmed it, we could not take it for granted. We are in 2022 so it was time to welcome to the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. And that’s it, the models are official.

Google has dedicated a couple of minutes to its future high-end mobile phones in the middle of Google I/O 2022. The firm has shown us the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from the outside and has told us a little about what we will find inside . For example, the next generation of your Google Tensorthe chip designed in house that we can already see on board the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a.

Aluminum camera module, Google Tensor 2

Google has let us see a kind of preview of the future Pixel 7 while it was still on stage at Google I/O, which today has its key note inaugural. There we have been able to attend, live, the presentation in society of the future high-end mobile phones of the North American company. And just as expected, The design line opened by the Google Pixel 6 is maintained.

Telephones retain that hallmark of identity that has become its rear camera module. Now in silver, with the camera lenses framed in black and the flash on one side of it. We have also been able to see, by the way, that the Pixel 7 Pro will have an extra camera as in this year’s model. So it will be two rear lenses for the Pixel 7 and three rear lenses for the Pixel 7 Pro.

The metallic module of the cameras is built in a single piece of aluminum, with 100% recycled materials. The back will be glass. As we have said, the second generation of Google Tensor is confirmed, which we assume will be called Google Tensor 2 although the brand has not confirmed it yet. The two phones will also arrive with Android 13, something that we took for granted.

Although Google has not set a date for the presentation in society of both models, already with its complete characteristics, with its price and with the countries in which it will be distributed, it has told us that we will know more “in the coming months”. If calendars are stable, we should see them arrive in the fall. It will have to wait.