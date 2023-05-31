Google officially ends support for the 1st generation Chromecast

O Google quietly announced the end of support for the 1st generation Chromecast. This means that users who own the company’s portable streaming device will no longer receive software or security updates. According to the 9to5Google website, the latest firmware version for the 2013 Chromecast is 1.36.159268, released in November 2022 with “bug fixes and improvements”. This was the first update for the device in over three years.

On the official support page for Chromecast firmware versions and release notes (last updated April 27, 2023), Google says: Support for Chromecast (1st Gen) ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google no longer provides technical support for them. Users may notice performance degradation.



