Google offers a free option to legacy G Suite accounts with personal use

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would end the free edition of Workspace legacy G Suite. This put a May deadline for affected users to take action.

However, the Google team announced a new date for users to move to a paid Google Workspace subscription or cancel the service. But there is a change of strategy, and Google offers a new option for those users of free Workspace accounts legacy of G Suite who have it for personal use.

Free Google account with custom Gmail domain

Google is giving a new option for free Workspace accounts legacy G Suite. In the admin console you will not only find a plan to upgrade to a business use account but also a new option for “personal use”.

You can continue to use your custom domain with Gmail, retain access to free Google services like Google Drive and Google Meet, and keep your data and purchased content.

If you choose this option, Google will allow you to keep the custom domain and access Workspace services. And of course, it will prevent you from automatically transitioning to a paid plan when the deadline is met. Let’s remember that the new date is scheduled for June 27th.

As this is a personal use account, some of the features previously enjoyed will not be included, for example having 24/7 support or any other features dedicated to business use.

G Suite Free Legacy Edition is for personal, non-commercial use only. If you’re using the free legacy edition of G Suite for business, we’ll switch your account to Google Workspace. The free legacy edition of G Suite does not include support, and we may remove some business features in the future.

If you do not see the option in the administration console, you can take a look at the comments that users share on Reddit, since it seems that this new offer is not shown when logging in.

On the other hand, those who have already made any changes to their account, after Google’s initial announcement in January, can request that the action be reversed to benefit from this new option. To do this, they just need to contact the Google support team, following the steps detailed in the Help Center.

An order that you can request only if you used the free legacy edition of G Suite for personal use.