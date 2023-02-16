Google now automatically blocks spam from coming to Calendar

The Google team is implementing a new dynamic to prevent the accounts of its users from being filled with spam.

An option that is now enabled by default, and that will prevent strangers from generating automatic reminders of events that do not interest us.

New default option to block spam in Calendar

Google Calendar has many functions that not only allow us to keep our calendar, but also coordinate our schedules with our family, team, etc. However, one of its dynamics allowed any user to generate automatic reminders by simply sending an invitation to an event by email.

Although it may be that 1% of these invitations interest us, the rest only create spam in our Google Calendar account. To avoid this situation, the Google team launched an option that allows you to block automatic reminders for invitations to these events.

A dynamic that is applied to the invitations of users who are not part of our contacts, or who have not interacted before. Of course, these event invitations will still be displayed to us in Gmail, but they won’t interfere with our Calendar account. If we want to accept some of these invitations, we just have to mark the sender as known.

A dynamic that works well, as long as we have previously enabled the option “Only if the sender is recognized”. However, as of the last update, this Google Calendar feature is enabled by default. So now Google will now automatically detect Calendar invites coming to Gmail, and if it doesn’t recognize the sender it will block automatic reminders.

Of course, the user will still have control over this option, and they will be able to override the automatic lock if they want to add the reminder or the sender to their contacts. But if you don’t want to mess with the setup, and you want to protect yourself from spam, now Gmail and Calendar will do all the work for you.