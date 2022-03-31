Google news to better understand search results

Faced with a time when users receive information in different ways, and from different points of view for the same facts, to help them better understand what is really happening, Google is beginning to enable a series of new features in its search engine .

These developments are added to the new investments announced earlier this week by Sundar Pichai to combat disinformation linked to the most current events related to the armed conflict in Ukraine.



These are the initiatives:

The first one is the arrival of the “Highly Cited” labelalluding to specific issues and originally collected by specific information sources that have later been expanded to many other information sources, establishing links with the original sources.

Google says that this new label will appear in the Featured Stories section and will serve for anything“from a research article to an interview, advertisement, press release or local news,” as long as the other publishers link to the original sources to reflect their relevance.

This label will initially appear on phones configured in English for users in the US and will then roll out globally over the next few weeks.

On the other hand, information available after “Rapidly Evolving Topics” notices is expanded and the “About this result” function.

In the “fast-moving topics” notices, which refers to recent and pending developments, Google says that It will include tips to help users verify whether sources are reliable or call for a future visit to access more available information.

For now, these tips for verifying the reliability of sources are available today in English searches in the US.

And finally, in the “About this result” function, more contextual information about the source it belongs to will be offered soonand that will be of special help for all those who access it for the first time from the same search without having previous knowledge about the source itself, and therefore, unaware of the level of reliability of the information it contains.

Its launch will be global but only for searches that are done in English.

More information: Google