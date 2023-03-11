5G News
Google News desktop gets update with more options to customize Topics

By Abraham
Google News desktop gets update with more options to customize Topics
the version of Google News for desktop received a new interface update with elements that provide more possibilities for customization by the user. For example, people using the subject part of the service will be able to navigate more easily.

This information comes from the portal AndroidHeadlines and thanks to this novelty, people who use this type of resource can have new ways of viewing the desired contents. The changes mainly affect the website interface present in the desktop version.

The websites, in short, are divided into three sections: “Your News“, “Your Affairs” It is “For you“. Each one of them has contents directed to the user according to the preferences chosen. Of all of them, the part of the subjects is the one that received the most news.

One of them is the possibility of personalization, where the user can choose up to 12 different subjects, in addition to having the chance to choose the topics he most wants to receive news from. Likewise, it is possible to choose the locale, which even includes recommendations from around the world for content.


This goes beyond what was previously possible, where news appeared according to relevance to Google. Now, the user has the freedom to choose his own relevant subjects within the News homepage. For example, within Technology, one can choose news linked to “Cell phone“, “video games“, “Augmented Reality” and more.

The changes are now live on the desktop version of Google News. Finally, also check out what arrived in the last service interface update and our tutorial that teaches you how to change the language of the Assistant.

