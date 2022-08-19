Google News changes and announces more local news for users

News announced a new design, which aims to bring users a set of news that is more and focused mainly on their communities. (Google)

Google’s news search engine, known as Google newsannounced a new design and custom themes in a post on the tech company’s blog. The purpose of this renewal is to bring users closer to a set of news that is more local and focused mainly on their communities.

Furthermore, it recognizes that currently, the work of collecting and monetizing the information What news organizations do has become more complicated for publishers.

“The local news they are essential for people and their communities”, indicates Google in its blog.

This is why the Community News Summit was held in Chicago on August 16, where the company brought together more than 100 people related to the production of news and local information from the United States and Canada to share success stories and challenges in their work.

This event also included workshops on Google products and tools available to them, as well as conversations about the sustainability of the business and reader behavior.

More local news for users

As announced by the technology company, local news sources will be featured more frequently on the Google News platform, personalized for each user according to their interests, in addition to information from national scope. In this way they will have quality local information and small organizations will benefit from a greater reach.

The changes made in this product are in line with the work done in Google News Initiativewhich is interested in highlighting information close to users and thus find it more easily.

Google News Initiative is interested in highlighting information close to users and thus find it more easily. (MastekHw)

A tagging system was also introduced in News for users to identify stories that have been frequently cited. This feature is only available on USA for notes, interviews, research articles, press releases, among other informative content, although Google indicates that it can be seen in other countries in a few weeks.

In its blog, Google indicated that it has partnered with different organizations in the United States to develop personalized programs that support the digital capabilities of its members.

Financial support for news organizations

In addition to training and highlighting content from local news organizations, Google spent a total of $15 million to a digital and print campaign in the United States based on the purchase of advertising space in local media in that country.

Google bought advertising space in small local media for 15 million dollars to support the production of information (Google News)

The advertising not only highlights the company’s work in supporting news producers, but also highlights their work and the importance of it. “We encourage the readers from all over the world to support their local news publishers”, indicates the information published by Google.

In addition to supporting the work of local news organization editors, Google also works with local broadcasters. In the case of the division innovation of the National Association of Broadcasting, a program has been launched to improve the participation of the online audience and the monetization of the stations.

Finally, Google invited users to subscribe, donate or advertise their businesses on the platforms of small news producers to support the work of journalists and communicators responsible for generating information for the public.

