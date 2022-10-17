Google: Nest Wifi Pro 6E and new Home app announced

Google is launching its new Nest Wifi Pro 6E router in October. There are also commitments to Matter and a revised home app.

Before its “Made by Google” event, Google presented a new generation of its WLAN routers. The Nest Wifi Pro 6E is the first device from Google to support all three WiFi frequency bands with 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and the 6E standard. Google promises that the router will achieve a speed of 4.2 Gbit/s and should provide a living space of 120 square meters. The Federal Network Agency approved the frequencies in the 6 GHz range for WLAN use last summer.

According to Google, the Nest Wifi Pro 6E will be available from October 27th for 220 euros. As with the predecessor, Google will optionally offer the router in a pack of two for 330 euros. The second device registers there automatically as a repeater and is intended to ensure reception in large apartments or on a second floor.

Like the newer smart displays from Google or Nest, the Nest Wifi Pro 6E router also supports the Smart Home radio standard Thread, which according to a number of manufacturers should replace or at least supplement other standards such as Zigbee or Z-Wave in the long term. In addition, Matter is a communication standard that is intended to get individual smart home devices out of their isolated existence in the app of the respective manufacturer.

Nest smart displays and speakers already support Matter. When presenting the Nest router, Google confirmed the further expansion of the standard. In the long term, the intention is to expand the company’s own loudspeakers and displays into smart home centers. Thanks to Matter, they should not only combine as many smart home devices from well-known manufacturers as possible under one interface, but also enable the interaction of devices from different manufacturers with the help of routines and processes.

New Google Home app

A first preview of how Google envisions the cross-device future will probably be seen in a preview program of the Google Home app in a few weeks. It gets a completely revised interface. In the future, the smart home devices marked as favorites by the user will be located on the start page of the app in order to allow quick access to them. The smart home components in the “Spaces” area can be called up sorted by category via additional tabs in the app. Using “Custom Spaces”, users can create their own views in the app, for example sorted by room or property.

In addition, Google wants to expand the routines to allow users flexible automation across device boundaries. Among other things, they want to allow other events or states of individual devices as triggers, which enables more flexible and complex rules.

According to Google, it knows how to balance between the greatest possible flexibility on the one hand and the limitations that the graphical interface of the Google Home app brings with it on the other. A scripting language should provide a way out: the home app gets an editor. There, power users can program their own and significantly more extensive automations in a YAML-based language. Once saved, these are designed to run locally on Nest Home devices, so they will work even if the internet goes down. The Home app preview program is scheduled to begin shortly.