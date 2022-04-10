Google, Multisearch for Lens arrives and Meet is more attentive to privacy

Google Multisearch is the official name of a new feature introduced in the past few hours by the Mountain View giant on Lens and on Search itself. Basically we can define it as the possibility of apply text filters to search by images classic of Lens. It is rolling out gradually on mobile, only through the official beta of the Google app, in English and in the United States.

To better explain it is necessary to do an example. Let’s say I photograph a dress that interests me. Lens shows me all the results for that model or similar models, including the stores where it is available for purchase. But the original color doesn’t suit me and I want it green. Using the Add to search button at the top it is possible to specify text keywords (including “green”, in fact) to identify more precisely what exactly interests me.