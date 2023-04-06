Google, more privacy with Android apps. Deleting sensitive data will be easier

Google has published an article in the developer blog, in which it announces that Android applications on the Play Store will have to allow easily deleting an account and its data, allowing the operation both from within the applications themselves and on the web. Not only that, the developers they will have to work to insert a clear option and usable with ease, which allows the operation when users explicitly request it. The move is intended to improve data management, increase privacy, and create a greater sense of trust in everything that comes from the Play Store. Here is an excerpt from the official publication.

For apps that allow app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online. This web requirement, which you’ll link in the Data Security form, is especially important so that a user can request account and data deletion without having to reinstall an app.

But this novelty will lead to greater flexibility in parallel, which Google explains very well in the official publication. For example, it is said that developers will be able to provide additional options, which allow you to selectively delete datafor example only content uploaded to a photo app, without having to completely delete an account.

The new policy is going into effect in stages, and Google specifies that the developers will have until December 7, 2023 to answer questions on the modus operandi that allow you to implement this new feature. Store listings will start showing the changes in early 2024, but developers can request an extension until May 31 next year.

Google’s move follows the same principle embraced by Apple some time ago and stems from long-standing concerns about the management of personal data by external entities. The iOS App Store has also introduced a similar change and in general the goal is to reduce the risk of privacy violations as much as possible. In the cases examined by Google, we want to reduce the difficulties that often surround the deletion of an account when you stop using an application.