Google Monthly Update Brings VPN Feature to Pixel Phones and More

The long-awaited resource VPN finally made it to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones, from Google🇧🇷 At first, the function was already being implemented in some of the brand’s models, but now it arrives definitively along with the monthly system update for the devices. With the release, the devices are, finally, with the attribute available for free to their users. It is worth remembering that those who used the service Google One on the plan platinum already had access to the tool at no additional cost. Now, it even arrives for those who are not subscribed to a plan, in addition to being available through the app itself.

The news, however, does not stop there, since now the security and privacy settings are together in a single section. In addition, she is in charge of keeping the cell phone under review and notifying its owner when he is under any security risk on his smartphone. The other feature available with the update is the Clear Calling, something you’ve seen around here before. In this sense, it is a function that promises to improve the quality of calls, reducing noise and background noise and also making people’s voices clearer.





What about the Pixel Watch? Google smart watch users are not left out and are also getting news with the update. In this way, people will be able to have more accurate information regarding their sleep with the sleep profile🇧🇷 From there, the device will adapt to your monthly sleeping style with constant changes. Updates should arrive in the next few days and it should take a few weeks for all Pixel device owners to have access to the news.