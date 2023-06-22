Google mocks iPhone with videos that highlight features of the Pixel line

Google has launched a new advertising campaign that mocks the iPhone for not having a number of features that are already present in the Pixel 7 line. The move is bold by the search giant’s standards, and the material takes a humorous approach.
Composed of five funny ads, the series of videos emphasizes that the iPhone “stopped in time”, while the Pixel 7 already has a series of advanced tools and features.
In the first video, we see the iPhone 14 Pro Max whining about being 14 years old and being unable to have the 30x zoom of the Pixel 7 Pro. Apple’s device also regrets not having the astrophotography feature and even says that the only thing it has gained in recent times was a new color.
In a comic twist, the iPhone eventually runs out of battery, leaving the Pixel to urgently call out, “Hurry up! Get a Lightning charger.”
Watch below:
The other ads also exploit humor to show that the Pixel 7 line is more advanced. In the second video, the two smartphones look at the starry sky and the iPhone envies the competitor’s ability to take quality night photos.
In the third video, Google mocks Apple’s attitude towards the privacy of the public Wi-Fi network by showing the iPhone screaming: “I’m going to crash! Get off the public Wi-Fi! […] there are hackers here”. Pixel reassures the “friend” citing its built-in virtual private network as a security feature missing from the iPhone.
In the fourth video, the Pixel saves the dead iPhone with its wireless charging technology, and in the last one, the Pixel highlights a feature that leaves the iPhone baffled: the foldable Pixel.
With these acid humor ads, Google ends up following the strategy that was used a lot by Samsung. There is nothing better than the good old competition to provide marketing campaigns like this one.
The complete playlist with the five videos can be seen on YouTube.
What did you think of the Google ad? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.
- The Google Pixel 7 Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 5,799.
- The Google Pixel 7 is available on Amazon for BRL 4,699.