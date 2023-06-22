Google mocks iPhone with videos that highlight features of the Pixel line

Google has launched a new advertising campaign that mocks the iPhone for not having a number of features that are already present in the Pixel 7 line. The move is bold by the search giant’s standards, and the material takes a humorous approach.

Composed of five funny ads, the series of videos emphasizes that the iPhone “stopped in time”, while the Pixel 7 already has a series of advanced tools and features.

In the first video, we see the iPhone 14 Pro Max whining about being 14 years old and being unable to have the 30x zoom of the Pixel 7 Pro. Apple’s device also regrets not having the astrophotography feature and even says that the only thing it has gained in recent times was a new color.

In a comic twist, the iPhone eventually runs out of battery, leaving the Pixel to urgently call out, “Hurry up! Get a Lightning charger.”

Watch below: