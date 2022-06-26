Google mocks Apple for still not offering RCS messages

As is often the case, Drake’s new song “Texts Go Green” became popular very quickly, and Google used this success to remind Apple that it still had not adopted the RCS protocol on its iPhones. .

In a video posted in a tweet via the official Android Twitter account, Google again taunted Apple through the song ” Texts Go Green (messages turn green) from Drake. This track, from the album ” Honestly, Nevermind » that the artist has just released, directly refers to one of the biggest problems with iPhones.

Indeed, the American singer’s song reminds us that when you receive a message on an iPhone, if it appears in a blue bubble, it means that it was sent from another iPhone from iMessage. However, if it appears in a green bubble, this one uses the less reliable SMS protocol and is probably from an Android smartphoneor a user who has been blocked on iMessage.

Google reminds that Apple is still slow to adopt RCS

With his tweet, Google highlights Apple’s refusal to deploy the RCS protocol on iPhones. Calling the song ” real banger “, Google claims that the “ phenomenon » green text bubbles is « quite rough ”, both for Android smartphone users and for all those who are blocked.

The problem is that some Internet users often take a very dim view of these green bubblesand some even go as far as pestering their friends to buy an iPhone. It is also recalled that by refusing to adopt the new RCS protocol, Apple voluntarily endangers its users. When iPhone and Android users communicate via the SMS protocol, the messages are not end-to-end encrypted, unlike the RCS protocol.

” If only a super talented team of engineers at Apple could fix this problem “adds the company in the video. ” Because it’s a problem that only Apple can solve. They just have to adopt the RCS, in fact “. It’s not the first time that Google has demanded that Apple replace SMS with RCS and stop imposing iMessage, but we are not sure that this new provocation will make the American giant change its mind.

