Google misled users with Pixel 4a ads and will have to pay for it

Something that Google did three years ago returns from the past. Apparently, the company is now paying for the deceptive Pixel 4a ads it aired.

Between late 2019 and early 2020, Google ran radio ads promoting the Pixel 4a. The radio hosts had to read the script provided by Google explaining that they loved using the device by emphasizing its camera.

The problem was that the script made it appear that the announcers actually used the telephone, when in fact they were not.

In fact, when those radio ads aired, the Pixel 4a hadn’t even hit the market yet. This prompted the US Federal Trade Commission to intervene. Google was dragged into court, and the company settled for $9 million — little for the company.

The ads contained claims like “I’ve been taking studio photos of everything”and “The only thing I like more than taking the perfect photo? Taking the perfect photo at night with the Google Pixel 4 are both a piece of cake.” These messages basically give the illusion that radio hosts have been using phones before.



