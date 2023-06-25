Google Messages working on badge to highlight RCS chats

- Advertisement -

With a redesigned design this June, Google Messages has been working on a seal that can highlight RCS-type chats to differentiate them from chats in the conventional format. According to the discovery made by the website 9to5Google, the functionality leaves an icon of the application itself in the lower right corner of the contact’s profile picture, when RCS is activated in that conversation. See some examples in the screenshots below:





As you can also see, the badge can adapt its color according to the default color palette of your Android phone. In other words, it’s customizable to your preference within the operating system. - Advertisement - Until then, it was necessary to open each chat to see if there was an indication of “Chat RCS” or “Exchanging text messages”, to know if that conversation uses the new technology or is still a standard SMS.

The seal for RCS is still in the testing phase. It can be seen via the latest beta version of Messages with build number 20230615_02_RC00. There is still no forecast for the feature to be available in the final version of the application. This app is essential if you use Instagram and other social networks It is worth remembering that Google Messages added support for 100 members of group chat through RCS technology, since mid-January this year. Did you like the novelty tested by Google’s native messenger? Leave your opinion in the comments below. - Advertisement -