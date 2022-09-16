Google Messages will transcribe voice notes for you

The app will provide a solution for those users who are tired of receiving voice messages.

Although they will not be able to prevent their contacts and family from sending their audio, this app could save them from listening to it.

Voicemail transcripts coming to Google Messages

Although we can change the speed of the voice messages so that the very long audios that our friends send us do not become endless, we are not always in the right place to listen to them. So we have to resign ourselves to leaving them for later.

The Google team wants to solve this problem with a new feature for its Messages app. As 9to5Google mentions, in the APK of the latest version of Messages there are hints of new features that are in development. And one of them is voice memo transcripts.

Yes, Google Messages will voice sent to you by your friends and contacts, so you won’t have to listen to the audio if it’s not a good time. Or it may be a practical option when the audio is not well recorded, or there is too much noise from the environment, which prevents us from understanding the message.

The transcriptions may be made automatically as the audios are received, or the user may need to click on the “Transcribe” option to start this process.

One detail that Google clarifies is that voice messages are only transcribed on the device and no data is sent to its servers. At the moment, it is a development feature, so we will have to wait to see how it works and in what languages ​​it will be available.

Another novelty that is being prepared for the Messages app has to do with the possibility of reacting with any emojis to the messages we receive, leaving the limit of the few emojis supported so far.