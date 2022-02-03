Search here...
Google Messages will have a new design and more features

By: Brian Adam

The Google Messages app is getting ready to bring some exciting news.

Not only will it launch a new design, but it will also integrate with Google Photos, opening up a range of possibilities.

New design and more features for Google Messages

Although the Google Messages app is functional, you can always add new options that enhance its main features and improve the user experience. And apparently, there are two new features on the way that will soon be implemented in the app.

As mentioned by 9toGoogle, Google Messages will have a major change in its interface that will make it easier to access its most popular features. For example, one of the changes that we will find is that a new side navigation bar will be added that will make it easier for us to access the main sections of the app.

In addition to the option to directly access the Messages, we will see in the same section shortcuts to go to the Featured, Archived, Spam and Blocked sections. And in a lower section, we will have the options to go to Device pairing, Choose theme and Mark all as read.

And in the case of users in the United States, a last option is added for those who wish to make a donation through messages. Another curiosity that we will find in this new design is that the Google account is integrated.

As is the case with most Google services, such as Gmail, just by clicking on our profile avatar, we can access the options that allow us to manage our account. In this case, with options to see our data saved in the app or enter the Message Settings.

And we may finally see the integration of Messages with Google Photos in a future update. An option that will allow us to share photos and videos from our Google Photos account via SMS through links.

