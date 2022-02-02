Google Messages will debut this new interface with side navigation and integration with Google Photos

The other day we saw how iMessages reactions came to Google Messages now we discovered two of the new features that Google is preparing for the default message and chat application (RCS) of many devices. Google Messages will launch soon new interface and integration with Google Photos.

Future news of Google Messages have been leaked through the latest version of the app. Hidden in its source code are the new features that 9to5Google has managed to activate to share its details and screenshots.

These are the next two new features of Google Messages

The last time Google redesigned the app Posts It was last October with the launch of Android 12, giving the interface a facelift with Material You. But now we know that Google is preparing a new redesign.

The famous hamburger menu ☰ that Google has been removing from most of its applications in recent years will come by surprise to Google Messages. In future updates we will find a new side navigation bar which will include Featured, Archived, Spam and Blocked, Device Pairing, Choose Topic, Mark All Read, and in the US, the option to make a donation via SMS.

In the search bar we will see how for the first time Google account integrates with Google Messages showing the typical options to manage your Google account, access help, enter the Messages settings or as a novelty, see your data saved in Messages.

This integration of the Google account with Google Messages, in addition to facilitating the synchronization with the desktop web version, it also seems that it is for the next integration with Google Photos. Last November it was leaked that it was going to be possible to send videos by SMS through Google Photos links. Now we also know that you can also send photos from Google Photos through a link. With this integration, Google will ensure that users will share photos and videos by SMS in higher quality, since quality is drastically reduced by an SMS.

Via | 9to5Google

