Google Messages starts having end-to-end encryption in group chats

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the sending of the first SMS message in the world, Google takes advantage of the event to give a new push to the adoption of the RCS (Rich Communication Services) standard by announcing the beginning of the implementation of end-to-end encryption to group chats through the Messages application for users of Android devices that are covered by the beta program.

In their statement, praising the advantages of the RCS standard, again lashes out at Apple, pointing out that it is the only mobile phone manufacturer in the industry that refuses to adopt it in favor of obsolete SMS in their iMessage app (we don’t know what they’ll think of the arrival of the Sunbird Messenger app that promises to offer iMessage on Android phones without the need to use an iPhone or Mac as a bridge between the service and Android phone).



About how obsolete SMS messages are, it should also be remembered that Signal Messenger, an alternative messaging platform, began to remove support for SMS and MMS messages in its application more than a month ago.

Seeking to definitively banish the use of SMS

This release comes nearly seven months after the first announcement was made at the Google I/O 2022 developer event, and weeks after users began encountering bugs that pointed to the possible upcoming release of end-to-end encryption. Extreme in group chats.

Once it is available, users will receive an alert about it on their devices, and they will find the lock icon included in the sending icon warning that the messages are e2e encrypted, and that only senders and recipients will be able to access the messages, making the conversations are private and secure.

In a related way, Google also takes the opportunity to announce that it will soon be possible to react to RCS messages using any emoji, something that users will find familiar as they can do the same on many social platforms, and from which Google does not want to escape this trend or habit in social conversations.

Google ends the statement by congratulating the 30th anniversary of SMS messages, although it considers that it is time to carry out an update adopting the RCS standard, although it will also have to fight against the habitual use of messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, an aspect that it has not addressed in its statement today, at least not directly.

