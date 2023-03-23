Google Messages prepares integration with AI Bard to generate automatic replies

Google Messages could be integrated with Google’s new AI to provide automatic responses to users. According to the people at 9to5Google, the improvement is present in the code of the latest Messenger APK.
To use these autoresponders, the user just needs to tap on the new button that should appear next to the emoji picker.
The button features the same glow iconography used by Bard. That is, everything indicates that we are talking about his arrival in the messaging application.
See below:
For now, the feature is still in testing and this is evident when observing that the only response Bard gives is “TODO!”. Even so, when observing the mechanics of the resource, it is possible to notice that it works in a simple way.
Bard must analyze the context of the conversation to provide the best response to the user, and it will not be sent automatically. Bard will type the text in the message box for the user to analyze the context and send it manually.
Another interesting detail is that Bard should be being prepared to replace the Smart Reply feature. Currently, the functionality already provides some automatic responses, but they are simple and do not deliver the depth that AI can bring.
