Google Messages prepares integration with AI Bard to generate automatic replies

Google Messages could be integrated with Google’s new AI to provide automatic responses to users. According to the people at 9to5Google, the improvement is present in the code of the latest Messenger APK.

To use these autoresponders, the user just needs to tap on the new button that should appear next to the emoji picker.

The button features the same glow iconography used by Bard. That is, everything indicates that we are talking about his arrival in the messaging application.

See below: