Tech News

Google Messages makes it easy to manage conversations with new features

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The Google Messages app is rolling out one of its latest updates to more countries.

An update that brings the automatic organization of messages and the deletion of SMS with a one-time code. We tell you what it is.

Read:

This is the cheapest fully functional PC, and it costs only 15 dollars

Google Messages adds categories and automatic SMS deletion

A few months ago, Google implemented a series of interesting features in its Messages app, which make it easier to manage messages. Features that were only implemented in India, but now extended to more countries.

One of the functions is the “automatic organization” of messages. In the version that arrived in India, the app automatically classified messages according to different categories, such as People, Transactions, Offers and One-time codes.

But in the version that is being extended to other countries, only two categories are integrated, which correspond to Personal and Company. Even so, it is still a practical dynamic, since it automatically filters all messages that may be a priority for us, such as SMS from friends, family, etc.

And on the other hand, it groups everything that corresponds to advertising, company information, codes, etc. Of course, this dynamic is optional, so each user will decide if they want to implement this category system or not.

Another function is the automatic deletion of messages with single-use codes. If you have this option activated, the app will automatically delete this type of SMS after 24 hours have passed. A practical option, since it will rid the inbox of those messages that have already expired and only take up space.

Read:

Realme Flash filtered in detail: photos and features of the first Android with MagSafe charging

As with the previous function, this option is not automatically enabled, so you will have to activate it from the app settings. As 9toGoogle mentions, these Google Messages features are already rolling out in the US with the new beta version. So we will have to wait to see if this update is extended to more users in the near future.

Previous articleMac Pro 2022, what is known so far
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Google Messages makes it easy to manage conversations with new features

The Google Messages app is rolling out one of its latest updates to more countries.An update that brings...
Apple

Mac Pro 2022, what is known so far

This year marks the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon and many users are waiting for new Macs...
Android

Twitter makes it easy to make changes to settings from Android

Twitter is making a small change to Android that will make it easier to access specific sections of...
Social Networks

Tesla improves its mobile application, what’s new?

The company Tesla has begun to update the application that the owners of some of their cars have...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.