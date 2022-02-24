Google Messages makes it easy to manage conversations with new features

The Google Messages app is rolling out one of its latest updates to more countries.

An update that brings the automatic organization of messages and the deletion of SMS with a one-time code. We tell you what it is.

Google Messages adds categories and automatic SMS deletion

A few months ago, Google implemented a series of interesting features in its Messages app, which make it easier to manage messages. Features that were only implemented in India, but now extended to more countries.

One of the functions is the “automatic organization” of messages. In the version that arrived in India, the app automatically classified messages according to different categories, such as People, Transactions, Offers and One-time codes.

But in the version that is being extended to other countries, only two categories are integrated, which correspond to Personal and Company. Even so, it is still a practical dynamic, since it automatically filters all messages that may be a priority for us, such as SMS from friends, family, etc.

And on the other hand, it groups everything that corresponds to advertising, company information, codes, etc. Of course, this dynamic is optional, so each user will decide if they want to implement this category system or not.

Another function is the automatic deletion of messages with single-use codes. If you have this option activated, the app will automatically delete this type of SMS after 24 hours have passed. A practical option, since it will rid the inbox of those messages that have already expired and only take up space.

As with the previous function, this option is not automatically enabled, so you will have to activate it from the app settings. As 9toGoogle mentions, these Google Messages features are already rolling out in the US with the new beta version. So we will have to wait to see if this update is extended to more users in the near future.