Google Messages is activating the categories and the automatic deletion of SMS with one-time code in more countries

A few months ago, Google’s Messages app debuted message categories and automatic SMS deletion with a one-time code in India, two important features for have more organized our SMS now finally have begun to expand in more countries.

According to reports, the automatic organization of messages from Google it is already being activated in the United States in a staggered way, but it is currently unknown if it is also reaching more countries, or other languages, since it originally arrived in India in English.

This is the new automatic organization of Messages

In its tests in India the application Google Messages automatically classified SMS or messages into four categories or filters: personal, transactions, OTPs (one-time codes) and offers, but in its international expansion they are only appearing two categories: personal and companies.

Therefore, all messages from individuals will go to personal and all SMS with information, advertising and passwords will go to companies. We also find the category to see all messages, which is the one that is shown by default.

This feature is optional, Google Messages will invite the user to activate it if he wants view your messages by categories. From Settings > Message organization you will be able to activate the categories, select the category for the main view and if you want messages with one-time codes are automatically deleted after 24 hours.

This last option, the ** automatic deletion of SMS with verification codes is the most important novelty **, since keeping the view of conversations much cleaner and with only the most important messages and not with dozens of SMS with verification codes a single use that no longer serve.

Via | 9to5Google

