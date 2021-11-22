Google Messages improves compatibility with Apple’s iMessage

It is interesting to note that clicking on one of the Reaction Emojis the Android user will see a small notice in the pop-up saying that the content has been “translated from iPhone”. Apparently the “translation” isn’t exactly 1: 1, in the sense that some Emojis have a slightly different shade between the two platforms. For example, what on the iPhone is shown as a red heart on Android becomes the heart-eyed smiley. The meaning, of course, always remains rather simple to interpret. Note that iMessage users can change their reaction at a later time as well, and Google Messages is able to reflect this change.

In our country iMessage is not used very much – in the end, WhatsApp remains the most popular. However in other markets, such as the US, it is still the de facto standard. For the moment it seems that the distribution is not yet widespread: perhaps A / B tests are simply underway as usual at Google, perhaps (another custom) it was simply decided to leave calmly to avoid the excessive spread of unexpected bugs. In any case, the functionality was somewhat anticipated: traces had already been discovered some time ago by rummaging through the code of a Beta build.