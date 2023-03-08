Google Messages gets new read indicator and text sent

After some time of waiting, Google Messages started to release the new message sent, received, and read receipt indicators. The novelty began to be tested in October last year and is only now being widely distributed.
According to those who already had access to the update, the change works only when the chat via RCS is activated. Thus, the user will notice that the application should display a clock icon when the message is on its way (sending).
The next phase – message sent – is to show only a checkmark. For delivered messages, two icons are displayed to the user. See below:
When the message is read, Google Messages should display the same icons, but now filled with a tint that follows the system’s color palette.
In group conversations, icons will now display the caption of “seen by x” and “read by all”.
For now, the news is being rolled out slowly and gradually through an update to Google Messages. So it may take a while for the improvement to reach your smartphone.
What did you think of the change? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.
