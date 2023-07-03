Google Messages for the web still looks more like WhatsApp with this new feature

- Advertisement -

Google is adding a feature to Google Messages for the web that makes it even more convenient when you’re sitting at a computer.

In the distance war between Google and Apple, Google Messages, and more specifically the RCS, is one of the most contentious points. The Mountain View company is pushing to impose Rich Communication Services, while Apple refuses to adopt this protocol, considering it unsafe. Anyway, Google continues to improve its SMS manager, making it more “interoperable”. If it is already possible to use Google Messages on the Web, this version of the application gains today a feature that will prevent you from taking your hands off your PC keyboardif you have an Android smartphone.

Now it is possible to reply directly to a specific message in a Google Messages conversation from your browser. This is a feature that has become very classic on instant messengers such as Telegram and… iMessage, but also on the web version of WhatsApp. He was therefore more than time for Google to upgrade from the competing offer. To reply to a specific message, simply click on the “Reply” button, write, then send your message.

Google Messages for the web becomes almost identical to the smartphone version thanks to this feature

Would you like to send text messages or MMS directly from your computer without having to draw your smartphone ? The procedure to follow is very simple:

open Messages on your Android smartphone

in the chat list, tap Menu

select “Device pairing”

scan the QR code that appears

So, your computer and your phone are synchronizedyou can now write and receive text messages from the comfort of your computer keyboard.

Slowly but surely, Google is improving its messaging app. Like other big names in technology, Google is increasingly using artificial intelligence to perfect its products.