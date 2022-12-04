Google Messages, first end-to-end encryption tests in group chats

- Advertisement -

It seems that Google Messages is starting to test the end-to-end encryption even in group chats: on Reddit a user reported it in the past few hours. It is one of the few major shortcomings left to allow the app and more generally the RCS protocol, on which Google is pushing a lot as a new strategy in the world of messaging, to achieve feature parity with the major players in the sector, such as WhatsApp or iMessage .

The encryption was noticed on a rather populated group made up of both Google Messages users and users of the Samsung counterpart. Investigating a bit, it emerged that it was one of the instances of the Google client that activated the encryption. The company announced earlier this year that it had begun work to bring E2EE (End-to-End Encryption) to group chats, and aimed to have a Open Beta of the feature by the end of 2022. For now it still seems a little too early to say that we are in that phase, but at least something is moving.

It remains to be seen how the actual implementation of the feature will work. At present it seems that all clients of group chat participants must activate it expressly, otherwise true E2E encryption is not obtained. It is easy to assume that in the future it will be enabled by default. To clarify: there is currently no toggle, switch or even a more complex procedure that allows the user to enable or disable encryption. It all happens on the server side according to the wishes of the developers of Google working on the project.