google messages, emoji replies available to more users

We saw the first signs last year, when in October 2022 Google Messages began testing the ability to react with any emoji to a messagebut the news today is that such a possibility is going to be extended to a larger number of users.

Some may recall that the first test phase limited only seven reaction emojis (thumbs up/down, heart-eyed smiley face, tears of joy smiley, open mouth smiley, crying smiley and angry smiley), but towards the final stage of 2022 it was expanded to any emoji. If you’ve never tried it, know that using it is really simple.

After a long press on an SMS or RCS chat, the new “plus” symbol will appear at the end. if we press them, the emoji selector integrated in Messages will appear. It should be very simple to use since it is very similar to other known solutions, however for the less accustomed, remember that the search field at the top will allow us to search for a specific emoji, while the 10 main categories will be visible at the bottom. In the upper section we will see the recently used emojjs, and once you select the appropriate emoji reaction, it will appear in the lower right corner of the text/chat. All other recipients (including those on iPhones) will see the reaction as an emoji and quoted text. Xiaomi has studied a foldable with an external display, and he really believed in it This function was already available but with a limited number, however in the last few hours an increasing number of users are testifying the ability to use it, and of course we are talking about the stable version, i.e. the one available to everyone. But that’s not the only major news that Google has in store for its messaging application, in fact, it is recent news that the company is working to support user profiles as well. As proof of this, a screenshot shared by a user on Reddit appeared and which we told you more about in our previous article.