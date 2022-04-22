Google Messages battery drains bug: how to fix it

If your Android smartphone suddenly went on drain the battery abnormally, rest assured: the cause is known and, fortunately, also the (temporary) solution. Reference goes to Google Messages that for a bug it keeps the camera activated even when this is not in use and even if the app is in the background.

Users have complained on the net, on Reddit there are several testimonials confirming the malfunction of the messaging application that causes smartphone overheating and battery drainage. The problem occurs if we take a photo directly from the Messages app (i.e. when we activate the camera from inside the app): once the message has been sent and the app is put in the background, the camera does not turn off. This is easily verifiable if you have Android 12 installed on your smartphone: if the “camera in use” indicator appears, the bug is in progress.

Waiting for Google to put a patch – in the true sense of the word, a patch – to this annoying problem, we report a couple of tips on how to solve the problem: