Google Messages app prepares audio transcription feature

The app prepares some new s that may interest some users, such as transcription. In this way, the application manages to do a service that saves you from listening to the voice message when you receive it and you cannot hear it right away. This can be very useful for using the application, which a few months ago received greater integration with iMessage. Now, the novelty comes to the Android version and has not yet been made available officially, however, the 9to5google website was successful in enabling this new function.





In preliminary tests, the feature can be said to have worked well, although it’s not as accurate as the Assistant’s voice typing in Search. In addition, Messages can even correct the punctuation of the phrases said in the audio. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is potential in this attribute. - Advertisement - In addition to this novelty, another that was presented is the new look of the quick shortcut to send photos from the gallery. It is worth mentioning that there was already an integration with the Google Photos app for sending MMS in conversations. Now, the user can scroll vertically to choose what they want to send and there’s even a shortcut to take a photo with the camera.