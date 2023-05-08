Google Messages and its new writing assistant

Has it ever happened to you that you don’t know how to respond to a text message? Perhaps you are busy or simply do not have inspiration at the moment. Google Messages, Google’s messaging application, is working on a solution for these cases with its new writing assistant called Magic Compose.

Magic Compose, the writing assistant for Google Messages

Magic Compose is a tool that will use artificial intelligence to offer suggested answers in different tones and styles, from formal to lyrical. It is expected to be an improved version of the current Smart Reply feature, which means that it will be able to help you compose more elaborate messages. For example, if you’re stuck or don’t know how to express your thoughts properly, Magic Compose can suggest a complete answer for you.

How does Magic Compose work?

To use Magic Compose, simply tap the shiny pencil icon next to the emoji button in the Google Messages app. Once activated, you will be able to select the tone and style of your response. Magic Compose will then generate a suggested reply for you in that tone. You can use the suggested answer, modify it, or just use it as inspiration to write your own answer.

Bard, the technology behind Magic Compose

Google is using artificial intelligence (Bard) technology to develop Magic Compose. Bard is a language model trained on a huge amount of text data that allows AI to effectively and naturally generate text. This means that Magic Compose should be able to create consistent and useful responses.

It competes directly with ChatGPT, although at the moment it can only be tested in the United States.

When will Magic Compose be available?

Magic Compose is currently in a very early testing phase and is only available to a small group of users. It is not known when it will be available to everyone, but it is expected to be in the near future.

The above screenshots were posted on 9to5google.com